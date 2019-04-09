  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NDA expected to win 279 seats, UPA 149: Survey

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: The BJP led NDA is expected to get 279 out of the 543 seats, an opinion survey conducted by the Times Now-VMR says.

    NDA expected to win 279 seats, UPA 149: Survey
    File photo of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

    The poll projects that the UPA led by the Congress would get 149 seats. The other parties not aligned to the BJP or Congress would end up with 115, the survey predicts. The survey was carried out between March 22 and April 4 2019.

    In Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP combine would end up with 27 seats, the survey states. The NDA would end up with 50 seats, while the Congress would bag 3.

    In Madhya Pradesh, the survey predicts 20 out of 29 for the BJP and 18 of 25 in Rajasthan. The Congress on the other hand would win 9 in MP and 7 in Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, the UPA is projected to win 8 of the 11 seats, while the NDA would bag 3.

    Advantage NDA says pre-poll survey

    The NDA would made gains in Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra. The NDA would bag 9 in Bengal, 38 in Maharashtra and 12 in Odisha. The Trinamool Congress would win 31 seats in Bengal, while the BJD would end top with just 8 in Odisha.

    In Karnataka, the BJP would win 16 while the Congress-JD(S), 12. In Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party would win 20 of the 25 seats, while in Telangana the TRS would end up with 14 of the 17 seats.

    In Kerala, the Congress led UDF would win, 17 of the 20 seats, while the LDF may end up with 2. The BJP is expected to win 1.

    In Assam the NDA will win 8, while the UPA would get four. In Punjab, the UPA will win 11, while the NDA would get 2 seats, the survey states. In Haryana, it would be 8 and 2 for the NDA and UPA respectively.

    In Delhi, the NDA is expected to win all 7 seats, while in Himachal Pradesh, the alliance would win 3. Here the UPA would get just 1 seat. In Uttarakhand, the BJP would bag all five seats.

    In Jammu and Kashmir, the JKNC would end up with 4 seats, while the NDA is expected to win 2, the survey also states.

    More BJP News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    bjp opinion poll lok sabha elections 2019 congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue