    NCW to send notice to Sadhna Singh for objectional remark on Mayawati

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken Suo Motu cognisance of the objectionable statement made by BJP MLA Sadhana Singh about BSP chief Mayawati. The Commission will be sending a notice to Sadhna Singh regarding the statement in question

    BSP chief Mayawati

    Singh had made the distasteful remark while addressing a public gathering. Though she did not directly mention the infamous Lucknow guest house incident, where BSP supremo Mayawati and some other BSP leaders were attacked by Samajwadi workers, Singh said that a woman who underwent a chirharan (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators, "she is worse than an eunuch.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
