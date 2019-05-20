NCW slams notice to Vivek Oberoi over 'distasteful' Salman-Aishwarya meme
New Delhi, May 20: The National Commission for Women has sent a notice to Vivek Oberoi over his post in which he had compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life with the Lok Sabha elections exit polls.
Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.
The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday.
"Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.
Haha! 👍 creative! No politics here....just life 🙏😃— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 20, 2019
Credits : @pavansingh1985 pic.twitter.com/1rPbbXZU8T
Soon after he shared the meme, social media lashed out against the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on the current prime minister.
"It is hardly hilarious. It's crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its 'creator'@vivekoberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything - political as well as life skills," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, said.
Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson Maharashtra Women's Commission, they will send a notice to the actor for his tweet, which is "disrespectful towards women".
"What he has tweeted cannot be considered as 'creativity'... He is a responsible actor and we did not expect this behaviour from him. We have taken a note of this and we will be sending him a notice to him," Rahatkar tweeted.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also slammed the actor.