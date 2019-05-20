NCW slams notice to Vivek Oberoi over 'distasteful' Salman-Aishwarya meme

  • search
    New Delhi, May 20: The National Commission for Women has sent a notice to Vivek Oberoi over his post in which he had compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life with the Lok Sabha elections exit polls.

    Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.

    File photo of Vivek Oberoi

    The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday.

    "Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.

    Soon after he shared the meme, social media lashed out against the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on the current prime minister.

    "It is hardly hilarious. It's crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its 'creator'@vivekoberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything - political as well as life skills," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, said.

    Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson Maharashtra Women's Commission, they will send a notice to the actor for his tweet, which is "disrespectful towards women".

    "What he has tweeted cannot be considered as 'creativity'... He is a responsible actor and we did not expect this behaviour from him. We have taken a note of this and we will be sending him a notice to him," Rahatkar tweeted.

    Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also slammed the actor.

    Read more about:

    exit polls lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 19:32 [IST]
