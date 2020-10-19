NCW slams Kamal Nath for his 'item' jibe against MP minister, set to issue notice

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Monday the panel will send a notice to Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for his "item" jibe against state minister Imarti Devi.

Sharma said that she will also write to the Election Commission over the matter.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior''s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

In a tweet on Sunday, the NCW chief said, "Sending Kamal Nath a notice and will be writing to @ECISVEEP."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia hold protests over Kamal Nath's remark on party leader Imarti Devi

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the BJP in March which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

Bye-elections for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10.