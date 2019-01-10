NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over misogynistic remarks

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 10: National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement "PM ran away and asked a 'mahila' (Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) to defend him".

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, said, " We've asked explanation from Rahul Gandhi for why he said what he said yesterday in tweets. The statement was pathetic, sexist and misogynistic. That's why we've sent him a notice. He has to explain what does he mean when he is trying to talk low of women."

    Also Read | PM Modi calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'first woman defence minister'; first was Indira Gandhi though

    Chairperson, NCW India, said, "What is Rahul Gandhi trying to imply with his misogynistic statement- "... ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye."? Does he think women are weak? The irony- calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person."

    Rahul Gandhi had tweeted yesterday, "With all due respect Modi Ji, in our culture respect for women begins at home. Stop shaking. Be a man and answer my question: Did the Air Force and Defence Ministry object when you bypassed the original Rafale deal? Yes? Or No?."

    Gandhi had said at the rally on Wednesday that Modi had fielded a "woman" minister to defend him in Parliament because he was "afraid" to face the House.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at a rally in Jaipur about defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The comments by the Congress president is an "insult" to all the women in the country, Modi said at a public meeting in Agra.

    rahul gandhi congress nirmala sitharaman

