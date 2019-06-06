  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCST chairman demands to make Sanskrit India's official language

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 6: Amid a controversy over Hindi being part of a three-language formula, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairman Nand Kumar Sai Thursday demanded that the government make Sanskrit the official language, as many Indian languages originate from it. He also said that southern states would not object to Sanskrit, unlike Hindi.

    "It's good that you want to learn English. But you should also learn and respect your own language which is Sanskrit. Sanskrit is a complete language, while English lacks logic," he said.

    NCST chairman demands to make Sanskrit Indias official language
    Image Courtesy: @nandksai

    Sai said India would have done better had Sanskrit been made its official language. "Sanskrit is close to Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malyalam and even Hindi. Therefore, it should be made compulsory for everyone. Also, people in other regions won't oppose it," he claimed.

    The three-language formula under the draft National Education Policy (NEP), which has since been modified, had recommended Hindi teaching in all government schools. After facing an intense backlash from Tamil Nadu and protests in several other states, the Centre dropped the contentious provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in the revised draft education policy.

    Sai also said he doesn't support the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Bill which proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. "Already a lot of migrants have entered the Northeast. The Bill will jeopardize the interests of our own people," he said.

    PTI

    More SANSKRIT News

    Read more about:

    sanskrit pakistan bangladesh

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue