    NCPCR seeks action against Cong MLA for 'girls can reproduce at 15' remark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Madhya Pradesh police seeking action against Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma for justifying girls' early marriage.

    NCPCR seeks action against Cong MLA for girls can reproduce at 15 remark

    "According to doctors, a girl can reproduce at 15. On what basis should marriage age be increased to 21 from 18?" he had said. NCPCR earlier asked him to "provide explanation".

    Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma sparked controversy after he claimed that girls attain the ability to reproduce at the age of 15, while he was targetting MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the latter's proposal to increase the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years in the state.

    Taking cognizance of Sajjan Singh's failure to respond to the Commission despite being asked to do so in two days, the NCPCR forwarded the matter to MP DGP directing him to take the necessary action.

    Earlier, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said, "Sajjan Verma is an MLA. He has been a parliamentarian, a responsible person. People follow him. And such a statement from him is not only condemnable but it's a crime. We have sent him a notice demanding explanation and I will meet the Madhya Pradesh speaker and apprise him of the issue."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 14:18 [IST]
