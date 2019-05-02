NCPCR issues notice to Priyanka over video showing children using derogatory language against PM

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday has issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a video. In the video which has gone viral, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen watching the children shout "chowkidar chor hai [the watchman is a thief]" and then proceed to use abusive language.

The notice read, "A video in which it is seen that children are being involved in campaigning and can be seen shouting slogans using derogatory remarks and abusive language in your presence."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has jumped into politics lately, needs to reply to the notice in three days.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also wrote to Election Commission of India (ECI) over children being used in campaigning for political parties.

In its complaint, the NCPCR objected to the use of children in the election campaign. The NCPCR also said that the Bombay High Court had ruled in an order on August 4, 2014, that children should not be included in the election campaign.

The High Court had also asked the Election Commission to issue instructions to all political parties in this regard. Following the order, the Election Commission had directed all political parties on February 21, 2017, to not include children in the election campaign.