    New Delhi, Oct 08: The NCP has decided to contest the Bihar Elections 2020. The party has also released a list of 40 star campaigners for the elections.

    This decision comes in the wake of the Shiv Sena deciding to 50 seats in Bihar. The party said that it will also field a candidate against the former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey who had questioned the Mumbai Police on its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Pandey who joined the JD(U) was however denied a ticket.

    NCP to contest Bihar Elections 2020
    NCP president Sharad Pawar

    Meanwhile, the maximum number of star campaigners for the Bihar assembly elections 2020 has been reduced from 40 to 30 for recognised national and state parties. In the case of unrecognised registered political parties, the number of star campaigners would be 15 in place of 20.

    In order to ensure the conduct of free and fair, transparent, ethical, peaceful and safe elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission of India has recessed the norms concerning the star campaigners for all the ongoing and future elections during the pandemic period.

    Further the EC also said that the period of submission of the list of star campaigners has been extended from 7 days to 10 days from the date of submission.

    Bihar will go to polls in three phases. The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28. The second and third phase will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively.

    Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
