Not stupid to switch off lights as suggested by Modi says NCP leader

NCP slams BJP for misusing Centre's power to destabilise West Bengal government

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 22: In a recent development, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused BJP of misusing powers of Centre to "destabilise" Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal stating that transfer of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the state is a "very serious" matter.

According to a news agency, the NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that his party chief Sharad Pawar will raise this issue with leaders of other political parties.

On Air Force drill with Pakistan, China tells India to take objective view

"BJP is misusing powers of Centre to destabilise the West Bengal government. Law and Order is a state subject. Without any consent, IPS officers has been withdrawn from the state. This is a very serious matter. Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have discussed this matter," Nawab Malik told media.

"Mr Pawar will discuss this issue with leaders of other political parties also. The meeting will be somewhere in Delhi. If necessary, Mr Pawar will definitely go to West Bengal," he added.

Coronavirus cases: India records lowest single-day count since July with 19,556 new cases

Earlier, the Central government asked three IPS officers from Bengal to report for central deputation with immediate effect, overriding the state government's objections that they could not be spared.

They were asked to report for central deputation a day after an attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata earlier this month.