NCP says its position was to accept SC verdict

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 9: The NCP on Saturday hoped no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the supreme court verdict on Saturday that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said it had been the position of the party to accept the SC verdict.

"It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the supreme court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion," Malik tweeted.

Read full 1,045 page Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya

Malik also urged people to maintain peace and harmony. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board failed to establish possessory rights over disputed property says SC

How the Ayodhya dispute case unfolded through the years: A look back

According to the Supreme Court judgment, the Centre will formulate a scheme within three months for the same. However, the Court said that the right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquility. Furthermore, it ordered the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order.