NCP leader takes a jibe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for calling out Jawaharlal Nehru

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Feb 28: While several reports claimed that RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat comment on 'Britishers cannot be blamed for everything wrong in the country', Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said that the RSS chief should convey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for all that is wrong in the country would also not work.

It is reportedly said that the RSS chief, while addressing an event recently had said that Dr BR Ambedkar had underlined that only the country's citizens will be responsible for whatever happens and that Britishers could no longer be blamed.

Speaking to a news agency, Malik said, "RSS chief has said that the responsibility is ours and the Constitution is there for 70 years and therefore we cannot point fingers at the Britishers. I think Bhagwatji has given a suggestion to Prime Minister Modiji and those ruling the country that for anything that happens in the country they cannot point fingers at Jawaharlal Nehru."

"If RSS chief would have suggested so to Prime Minister Modi then it would have been better for him and the country," the NCP leader added.

Portfolio allocation in Maharashtra taking time as govt mulls new depts: Nawab Malik

The NCP leader also reacted over the recent violence in Delhi and said that the central government was shielding Union minister Anurag Thakur and its party leader Kapil Mishra by not registering cases against them for their hate speeches.

NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 28th, 2020

"A case has been registered against an AAP leader, but when will a case against Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra be filed. It is good that action is being taken against anyone who is allegedly involved in the riots. The government is trying to shield the people who made provocative statements," Malik said.