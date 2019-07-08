  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCP leader held in connection with Gadchiroli naxalite attack

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 08: An NCP leader was among the eight persons arrested in connection with the Gadchiroli naxal attack.

    The arrested leader has been identified as Kailash Ramchandani, who held the post of the Tehsil unit president. It may be recalled that 15 police personnel and been martyred in the attack.

    NCP leader held in connection with Gadchiroli naxalite attack
    File photo

    The NCP has taken a decision to sack the leader. He was removed from the post of Tehsil unit president in March. The leader has been sent to police custody till July 12.

    Lack of intel led to Gadchiroli naxal attack

    On May 1 2019, 15 police personnel including a driver were martyred in a landmine blast that was triggered off by the naxalites. The probe is currently being handled by the National Investigation Agency.

    More ARRESTED News

    Read more about:

    arrested nia naxalites ncp

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 7:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue