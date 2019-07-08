NCP leader held in connection with Gadchiroli naxalite attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 08: An NCP leader was among the eight persons arrested in connection with the Gadchiroli naxal attack.

The arrested leader has been identified as Kailash Ramchandani, who held the post of the Tehsil unit president. It may be recalled that 15 police personnel and been martyred in the attack.

The NCP has taken a decision to sack the leader. He was removed from the post of Tehsil unit president in March. The leader has been sent to police custody till July 12.

Lack of intel led to Gadchiroli naxal attack

On May 1 2019, 15 police personnel including a driver were martyred in a landmine blast that was triggered off by the naxalites. The probe is currently being handled by the National Investigation Agency.