  • search
Trending Gotabaya Rajapaksa Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil is pro tem speaker of Maharashtra assembly

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 29: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil was appointed as Pro tem Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly on Friday.

    Born 30 October 1956, Dilip Walse-Patil hails from Ambegaon, Maharashtra, and a six-time Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

    Dilip Walse Patil
    Dilip Walse Patil

    He is currently serving his seventh term as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after winning the 2019 polls.

    He is the former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 24 October 2019 till November 2024.

    Maharashtra: Floor test may be just a formality, but the real drama follows later

    He formerly headed the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Energy Ministry, Higher and Technical Education Ministry, and Medical Education Ministry, all as a Cabinet Minister from 1999-2009.

    He is currently serving as the President of National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited (NFCSF).

    Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.

    Thackeray on Thursday, 28 November, held his first cabinet meet and said that interests of farmers will be his government's priority.

    Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

    The floor test is "most likey" to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI. Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra speaker

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue