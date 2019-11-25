  • search
    Maharashtra Crisis: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal meets Ajit Pawar to hold talks

    Mumbai, Nov 25: In it's last-ditch effort to bring back Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has tasked senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal to convince him one more time.

    According to reports, NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Dilip Walse Patil, and Hasan Mushrif had also tried convincing Ajit Pawar to return. They urged him to resign as deputy chief minister and return to the party on Sunday.

    File photo of Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal
    On Sunday, Ajit Pawar claimed that he was still with NCP and that the "BJP-NCP alliance" would provide a stable government in the state.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Crucial hearing in SC today

    In a sudden turn of events, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by the Maharashtra governor Koshyari at 8 am at a hush-hush ceremony on Friday after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in the state.

      Maha Drama: NCPs Nawab Malik hits out at Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis

      All eyes will now be on the Supreme Court's decision that will examine all relevant material before it passes an order on the Maharashtra issue.

      Ajit Pawar had shown a BJP incline on November 17 itself

      The court also sought for the letter Fadnavis had written to stake a claim to form the government. The apex court also said that an appropriate order would be passed only after it would go through all the relevant material.

