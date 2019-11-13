  • search
Trending Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCP constitutes 5 members panel with Congress to deliberate on common minimum programme

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 13: The NCP on Wednesday named its five members for a joint committee to be formed with the Congress for deciding a 'common minimum programme' before their possible alliance with the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra.

    NCP's legislature party head Ajit Pawar, its Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil, party veteran Chhagan Bhujbal, Mumbai unit president Nawab Malik and Leader of the Opposition in state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde will be part of the committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of NCP legislators at the Y B Chavan Centre here on Wednesday.

    NCP constitutes 5 members panel with Congress to deliberate on common minimum programme
    Sharad Pawar

    "The NCP has named the leaders to be part of the joint committee. The Congress will also name its members for the purpose," said a leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party. The panel is being formed after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met here on Tuesday and expressed the need to have a common minimum programme (CMP) before working out the possibility of tying-up with the Shiv Sena.

    With NCP upping ante for post of CM, Shiv Sena may drive for a 50:50 bargain

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena contested the October 21 state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. But the two parties fell out over the Shiv Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post on a rotational basis.

    With President's rule imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the NCP and Congress are holding parleys on whether they can have a tie-up with the Shiv Sena to form an alternative government in the state. In the last month's polls to 288-member state Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena-56, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar paid respects to late Maharashtra chief minister Vasant Patil by garlanding his photograph in the state Legislature premises here. Senior NCP leaders and party MLAs were present on the occasion.

    More NCP News

    Read more about:

    ncp common minimum programme ajit pawar maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue