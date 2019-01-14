NCP-Congress to fight Maharashtra elections together, MNS kept away

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 14: The deal between the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is done. The two parties have concluded the seat sharing arrangement for 45 out of 48 seats. The two parties have however decided to keep the MNS away.

An News18 report while quoting NCP boss, Sharad Pawar said that the issue is almost sorted out now. There are talks on for about 2 to 3 seats. Our approach is that the party which has better chances of winning those one or two constituencies should fight from there. Currently, both of us are assessing that. Otherwise, we would have declared everything by now, the report also said.

"We are hoping to resolve the issue by tomorrow or at the earliest and are also talking with other splinter groups to join the grand alliance," said former Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil on January 6.

Also Read | Congress-NCP deal done: Likely to contest equal number of seats in Maharashtra

The two parties had parted ways in 2014, but decided to come together to take on the BJP in 2019. While an official announcement on the alliance is still awaited, there are clear indications that the two parties may contest an equal number of seats.