  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NCP-Congress to fight Maharashtra elections together, MNS kept away

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 14: The deal between the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is done. The two parties have concluded the seat sharing arrangement for 45 out of 48 seats. The two parties have however decided to keep the MNS away.

    Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi
    Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi

    An News18 report while quoting NCP boss, Sharad Pawar said that the issue is almost sorted out now. There are talks on for about 2 to 3 seats. Our approach is that the party which has better chances of winning those one or two constituencies should fight from there. Currently, both of us are assessing that. Otherwise, we would have declared everything by now, the report also said.

    "We are hoping to resolve the issue by tomorrow or at the earliest and are also talking with other splinter groups to join the grand alliance," said former Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil on January 6.

    Also Read | Congress-NCP deal done: Likely to contest equal number of seats in Maharashtra

    The two parties had parted ways in 2014, but decided to come together to take on the BJP in 2019. While an official announcement on the alliance is still awaited, there are clear indications that the two parties may contest an equal number of seats.

    Read more about:

    2019 lok sabha elections mns congress ncp rahul gandhi sharad pawar maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue