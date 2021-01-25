Governor has time to meet Kangana but not farmers, alleges Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 25: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday aunched a scathing attack at the Modi governmentover the ongoing farmers' protest and said that those who are in power have no affection for the farmers.

"Braving cold weather, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are agitating for the last 60 days. Has the PM enquired about them? Do these farmers belong to Pakistan?," Pawar said addressing farmers' rally in Mumbai in support of farmers protesting in Delhi.

Attacking Maharashtra governor over farmers' protest, Sharad Pawar said, 'He has time to meet Kangana but not farmers.'

"You are going to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Maharashtra has never seen such a Governor before. He has the time to meet Kangana Ranaut but not the farmers. It was the moral responsibility of the Governor to come here and meet you," he said.

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra have gathered at Mumbai's expansive Azad Maidan on Monday to begin their three-day sit-in to protest against the new farm laws that were enacted in September last year.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of these laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution.