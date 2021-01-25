'There will be consequences on farm protests': Sharad Pawar warns Centre

NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches Mumbai's Azad Maidan to address farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 25: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reached Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to participate in farmers' protest.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of these laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution.