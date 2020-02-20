NCP chief Sharad Pawar demands Centre to form trust to build mosque in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Feb 20: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has demanded the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya which would be similar to a trust that oversees the construction of Ram temple.

Speaking at an event, Pawar said, "You can form a trust for a temple then why can't you set up a trust for the mosque. The country belongs to everyone".

In November, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla.

Accoriding to reports, it is said that the entire 2.7 acre disputed land will be handed over to a trust that is formed by the government, which will monitor the temple construction of Lord Ram at the site.

The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust--Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra--which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.