    NCP chief Sharad Pawar demands Centre to form trust to build mosque in Ayodhya

    Lucknow, Feb 20: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has demanded the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya which would be similar to a trust that oversees the construction of Ram temple.

    Speaking at an event, Pawar said, "You can form a trust for a temple then why can't you set up a trust for the mosque. The country belongs to everyone".

    File photo of Sharad Pawar
    In November, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla.

    Accoriding to reports, it is said that the entire 2.7 acre disputed land will be handed over to a trust that is formed by the government, which will monitor the temple construction of Lord Ram at the site.

    No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, clarifies Ayodhya DM

    The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 20th, 2020

      Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust--Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra--which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 9:38 [IST]
