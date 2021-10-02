NCP chief Sharad Pawar praises Nitin Gadkari: He's a great example of how a people's rep can work

Pune, Oct 2: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stating that the latter is an example of how an elected leader should use his power effectively for development. They shared a stage at an event in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Friday.

Speaking at the function, Pawar said that he was attending the event only because Gadkari was launching a few projects in Ahmednagar and the BJP leader wanted the NCP leader to be present. The veteran politician said that often projects do not progress after foundation laying ceremonies which was not in the case of the BJP leader's projects.

"I remember that before Gadkari took over this responsibility (of the ministry of road transport and highways), about 5,000 km of work had been done. But after he took over, the figure has crossed 12,000 km," the Hindustan Times quotes the NCP chief as saying at the inauguration project at Ahmednagar.

The NCP chief claimed that Nitin Gadkari was a great example of how an elected member should work.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari had spoken about the relationships that Maharashtra politicians share with each other when he claimed that politicians become friends after elections. "Once (Samajwadi Party leader) Mulayam Singh asked me how was it that I and Sharad Pawar were seen together at Murli Manohar Joshi's felicitation in Parliament though we are from rival parties. I told him that in Maharashtra, politics happens only during elections, afterwards we become friends," Gadkari had said.

