    NCP chief gives suggestions to Maharashtra govt to tackle COVID-19 crisis in state

    Mumbai, May 20: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday took to Twitter and highlighted the problems faced by educational institutes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCP chief also demanded formation of a study group to ensure that the process of education is not disrupted.

    In a tweet, Sharad Pawar said, "I had a discussion with Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @OfficeofUT regarding current #Covid_19 situation in state & the challenges faced by the administration & preventive measures to provide relief to various sections. I have conveyed my suggestions on following topics."

    In another tweet, he said, "The next academic year will be delayed due to the situation of #Covid_19 and lockdown. As a result, the number of students & teachers will decline. The income of educational institutions & technological institutions is likely to get adversely affected."

    "Some educational institutions are likely to collapse or close down due to financial losses. A study group or committee should be appointed to take timely measures to ensure that students, teachers & educational institutions are not harmed & process of education is not disrupted," said Pawar.

    In a series of tweets, the NCP chief further talked about industries in Maharashtra and said that strategy is needed to restart the factories.

    "Factories are not in a position to resume as workers from the state and outside the state have migrated to the villages. We need to strategise to bring them back," a tweet from Sharad Pawar's account read.

    Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra is seen as the worst-affected state by the deadly virus in India. On Tuesday, the state recorded 76 deaths related to coronavirus which is the highest single-day surge and 2,127 new cases.

    With 76 fatalities, death toll in the state now stands at 1,325 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 35,058 on Monday to 37,136 on Tuesday.

