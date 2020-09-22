NCP chief draws Centre's attention from Sushant case, says farmers are also dying by suicide

Mumbai, Sep 22: Amid strong opposition against the Centre's newly-introduced farm bills, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the central government should focus on farmer suicides, and not just on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra West apartment after he allegedly committed suicide following a prolonged bout of depression.

"One suicide case is being talked about for the last three months. Ignoring other issues is not right. Farmers are also dying by suicide. The government needs to focus on that too," the NCP chief said.

Pawar's statement has come close on the heels of a massive protest across the country over the passing of three agriculture reform Bills, which the Opposition, as well as some allies of the ruling National Democratic Alliance government, claim will "destroy" the farm sector in the country.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.