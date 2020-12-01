NCMC meeting on deep depression chaired by Cabinet Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 01:

New Delhi, Dec 01: In view of the deep depression emerging along the Southern coast of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting here today through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Advisor Lakshadweep and Secretaries of different ministries.

DG, IMD informed that winds of different speed during the deep depression are likely to affect the Southern coast of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep with heavy to very heavy rainfall between 2-4th December. He mentioned that as of now, it is likely to cause damage to crops and some essential services. There should be complete suspension of fishing activities up to 4th December, he added.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Advisor, Lakshadweep briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and arrangements by District Disaster Management Committees in the concerned districts, warning to fishermen and deployment of rescue teams.

DG, NDRF informed the members that the necessary teams have been positioned in these areas and the remaining teams have been kept on stand-by across Tamil Nadu.

The Secretaries from the Ministries of Civil Aviation, Telecommunication, Power, Home, NDMA and the representative of the Ministry of Defence also briefed the NCMC about their preparedness.

The Cabinet Secretary asked the State Governments and Central Ministries to ensure that all necessary actions are taken to ensure that damage is minimum and necessary preparations are made to restore essential services at the earliest.