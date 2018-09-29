  • search

NCM assessing loan disbursement to minorities with the help of banks and RBI

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) is looking into the matters of minorities getting loans to set up their business under various schemes started by the government of India. So to ensure that people belonging to minority communities are not discriminated against anything, the NCM is visiting to the doorsteps of minorities along with the banks to asses the matter.

    Representational Image
    National Commission for Minorities chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi told OneIndia, "I spoke to that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this regard and they have suggested me sit with banks to get the real picture. We sat along with a General Manager level officers of banks focusing minority concentrated district and RBI officers to asses the situation of loan disbursment."

    Rizvi said, "The NCM has started this initiative from Uttar Pradesh where 21 districts have sizable minority population. The focus of the minority commission has been that how much loan has been given under Mudra and many other schemes started by the government. We found that report of six district is not good in terms of loan distribution."

    The National Commission for Minority chairman said, "We have assessed the situation of Telengana on September 27, 2018 and its report is being prepared. But the commission has plans to visit every state where minority population is sizable in number including northeastern states of the country. So far Rs 12 crore has been disbursed and Rs 4 crore more will be disbursed soon."

    He said that the efforts of the commission is to bring minority community people out of the poverty line. If they are given loan and are able to set up business their status will be changed. In such a situation people from the community will be able to support their families. The minority ministry is committed to that. "We will be visiting everywhere there is minority population to support them and banks are cooperating and even the RBI is providing all necessary help in this regard."

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 19:03 [IST]
