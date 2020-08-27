NCB team in Mumbai to probe drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 27: A three-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi arrived here on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing actor Rhea Chakraborty in a money laundering case, informed in a letter to the NCB that their investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant.

On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others. Chakraborty is also facing a CBI investigation for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide. The actor took his life on June 14.