NCB seizes 60 kg drugs worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai and Jamnagar

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Mumbai, Oct 06: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered around 60 kg of drugs from Mumbai and Gujarat's Jamnagar worth Rs 120 crores, said the deputy director general of NCB SK Singh, reported ANI on Friday.

In Mumbai, the NCB recovered around 50 kg of drugs from a godown and arrested two people including the kingpin. Both the arrested are from Mumbai.

"Acting on an input, NCB recovered approx 50 kg of MD drugs concealed in a godown in Mumbai. Two people including the kingpin of the cartel arrested. Both the arrested accused are from Mumbai," ANI quoted SK Singh as saying.

Acting on an input, NCB recovered approx 50 kg of MD drugs concealed in a godown in Mumbai. Two people including the kingpin of the cartel arrested. Both the arrested accused are from Mumbai: SK Singh, Deputy Director General, NCB pic.twitter.com/dkih4lha9o — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

The NCB also seized around 10 kg of drugs and arrested four persons in Gujrat's Jamnagar.

6 Pakistanis, with drugs worth Rs 200 crore, arrested off Gujarat coast

The input of the mephedrone drugs was shared by the Naval Intelligence Unit of Jamnagar. The input was jointly developed by the NCB and Naval Intelligence Unit.

Among the arrested, one was a pilot with Air India from 2016-18.

"One of those arrested in Jamnagar has been identified as Sohail Ghaffar, who was a pilot with Air India from 2016-18. Preliminary probe revealed that both seizures have common linkages. Value of total seized (60 Kg) MD drug is approx 120 Cr," ANI quoted SK Singh as saying.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 11:00 [IST]