NCB raids show how Mumbai has become India's leading drug destination

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: Metro cities have been know to be the prime destination for various contrabands. In this regard, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in synchronised operations at Mumbai and its connections with rest of India, has made various seizures and arrests which are having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain.

On the basis of specific information, a team of the NCB MZU, seized 1 kg of cocaine and 2 kg of P.C.P. (Phencyclidine) from Ahmed from Vasai, Palghar. During investigation, he revealed that the contrabands had been provided by one S K Saurabh to be sold. The NCB said that it developed intelligence and on the basis of manual intelligence and technical surveillance, it apprehended Saurabh on October 13 this year from Vasai. His interrogation led to the further seizure of 29.300 kg of MDA. He also revealed that the drugs belonged to A Khanivadekar and R Khanivadekar.

Khanivadekar has been apprehended and is under interrogation. During interrogation, he revealed that his brother R Khanivadekar is accused in a DRI case of 483 kgs of Ephidrine and is on bail. Before the DRI raid, they had shifted the contrabands to the shop/godown of Saurabh. Saurabh had taken out the above recovered contraband from that lot while shifting.

In another operation, the NCB, Jammu seized around 56.4 kilograms of charas that was concealed n packets at the Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota. The team apprehended Gupta, Gambhir and Sonia, all residents of Delhi.

During investigation, it was learnt the charas was Mumbai bound. The NCB then apprehended Faruk Chandbadsha from the Mumbai-Pune Highway along with his associate, Kurban. They revealed during their interrogation that they were also involved in one case in Mumbai in which 6 kilograms of charas was seized from one of their associates.

In another operation, the NCB apprehended Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 grams of mephedrone in Andheri West. Pradeep revealed that he would supply the mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu Area. He was employed as peon/runner with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd through a third party. The further distribution network of Pradeep Rajaram Sahni is being investigated.

In another operation, the NCB arrested a Nigerian national, Uka Emeka alias Godwin. Following the arrest, 0.4 grams of cocaine was recovered from him. The drug originated from a South American country. He is suspected to have supplied drugs in Pali Hill, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar in Mumbai.