YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s Mumbai home

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 21: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the home of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on Saturday.

    The NCB has summoned Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa for questioning.

    NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s Mumbai home
    Bollywood Actors Bharti Singh

    The raids are the latest in the series of those conducted at the residences of big names associated with Bollywood. It may be recalled that the NCB had also raided the residences of film producer, Firoz Nadiadwala and actor Arjun Rampal earlier this month.

    Narcotics to transfers aided Bineesh Kodiyeri built his empire

    The NCB launched the probe into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the film industry after it received information from the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested and later released on bail on charges of procuring drugs for him.

    More NARCOTICS News

    Read more about:

    narcotics bollywood

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X