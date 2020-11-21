NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s Mumbai home

More action on the anvil as NCB boss takes stock of Bollywood drug probe

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB after questioning

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 21: Comedian Bharti Singh has been arrested after questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai.

The NCB has summoned Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa for questioning after the anti-drug agency recovered a "small quantity of cannabis" during a search of their home this morning.

"NCB raided production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested and examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway," said a statement from NCB.

The raids are the latest in the series of those conducted at the residences of big names associated with Bollywood. It may be recalled that the NCB had also raided the residences of film producer, Firoz Nadiadwala and actor Arjun Rampal earlier this month.

The NCB launched the probe into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the film industry after it received information from the Enforcement Directorate.

Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested and later released on bail on charges of procuring drugs for him.