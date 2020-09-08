NCB must have found evidence against Rhea Chakraborty: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Sep 08: Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case. According to reports, the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be taken for a medical test next at 4 PM as part of the formalities.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said,''Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested.''

''Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against her,'' he further said.

After 19 hours of grilling, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in the drugs case. The prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be taken for a medical test next at 4 PM as part of the formalities.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. After this, the actor's father KK Singh on July 25 filed a case in Rajivnagar, Patna, against Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Later, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the case.