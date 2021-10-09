NCB let off 3 people including BJP leader's relative in drugs case: Nawab Malik

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 9: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik attacked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) accusing the agency of letting off a few people caught during its raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Speaking with the media, the NCP leader alleged Rishabh Sachdev, brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj (Bhartiya) was detained by the NCB during the raid but was allowed to walk free along with two others after the drug bust.

"After raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, NCB's Sameer Wankhede had said that 8-10 people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. Later, 3 people - Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala - were released," news agency ANI quoted Nawab Malik as saying.

The Maharashtra minister showed an alleged video clip where Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala were allegedly taken to the NCB office. "We want to ask NCB that when they had detained 11 people after cruise ship raid, then on whose directions did they release the 3 people. We demand NCB reveal the facts. We think there might've been some talk between Sameer Wankhede and BJP leaders," Malik added.

The 62-year-old politician further claimed that he has information that the BJP state and central leaders made calls to release the trio. The NCP leader wants the Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell to conduct an independent probe.

He added, "Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to CM also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids."

On 2 October, the NCB raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship and recovered drugs from the passengers.

So far, 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 14:31 [IST]