YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, investigating drug angle in Sushant case, tests positive for Covid

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 04: KPS Malhotra, deputy director in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is investigating the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

    NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, investigating drug angle in Sushant case, tests positive for Covid

    Meanwhile, the AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday.

    In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case of Singh''s death.

    "It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.

    More SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT News

    Read more about:

    Sushant Singh Rajput coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X