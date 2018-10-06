NC workers killed in Srinagar were once active terrorists

Srinagar, Oct 6: Ahead of the crucial local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, two National Conference workers were shot dead by terrorists in broad daylight in the heart of Srinagar's downtown on Friday.

The two persons who were killed have been identified as Nazir Bhat and Mushtaq Wani. Incidentally the duo were former terrorists, who had served multiple jail terms before becoming NC workers.

Nazir Bhat alias Babloo and Mushtaq Wani alias Beta hailed from Kani Kedal and Palpora Idgah. They were terrorists at one point in time and had served multiple jail terms before joining politics.

It was in the early 1990s that the duo were among the several thousand youth who had crossed over into Pakistan to undergo arms training. Bhat was arrested in the late 1990s and served a jail term of more than 5 years.

Wani on the other hand was a well known activist associated with the now disbanded Students Liberation Front. He was sent to jail for two years and later he was part of a big group that was ready to cross over into Pakistan.

Upon his return to the Valley, he was arrested by the security forces. He served a jail term of two years. After his release, he returned to the terror fold only to be arrested again in 1994, following which he served a jail term of six years.

He was arrested once again in 2004 and remained in jail till 2006. However upon his release, he decided to join politics. He along with Bhat had campaigned for the NC in the 2014 elections.