NC spokesperson Junaid Mattu resigns over boycott of J&K civic polls

    Srinagar, Sep 25: National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday slammed the party's decision to boycott Jammu and Kashmir civic polls and tweeted his resignation.

    Junaid Azim Mattu
    Junaid Azim Mattu

    Mattu said, "I strongly believe that leaving our grassroots democratic institutions open to misrepresentation would inflict serious harm on the State and also wreak havoc with our social fabric and cultural legacy."

    He alleged that leaving the grassroots democratic institutions "open to misrepresentation" would inflict serious harm on the state, and wreak havoc with the social fabric and cultural legacy.

    "I will announce my candidature for the ULB elections from Srinagar tomorrow in sha Allah and I remain committed to serving my people and helping the city I grew up in, meet the challenges it's faced with. I won't be addressing the media or taking any questions today," he added.

    Mattu started his political career with People's Conference, led by Sajad Gani Lone, when the latter abandoned separatist politics to join mainstream in 2009.

    Mattu parted ways with Lone's party in 2013 to join the National Conference.

    National Conference and PDP, the two main regional political parties have announced boycott to the said polls.

    The ULB polls will be held in four phases from 8 to 16 October. The panchayat elections will be held in nine phases on a non-party basis beginning 17 November. The notification for the first phase of panchayat elections will be issued on 23 October.

