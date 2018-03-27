NBF says IPS Roopa D Moudgil was never offered Namma Bengaluru Award

Days after her action Namma Bengaluru Foundation on Tuesday released a statement on Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru) IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil's refusal of Namma Bengaluru Award, stating, that the award was never offered to her in the first place, reported news agency PTI.

Countering the IPS officer's claim, the NBF's statement reads, "She was never offered this award & so there was no case of her turning it down."

Earlier it was reported that IPS D Roopa, who exposed preferential treatment to jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala inside the prison, refused to accept 'Namma Bengaluru Award' as it also carries a high cash reward.

"Every government servant is expected to maintain neutrality and equidistance from all quasi-political bodies and associations that have even the bare minimum political overtone. Only then a public servant can maintain a clean and fair image in the eyes of the public," read Roopa's letter, according to ANI.

'Namma Bengaluru Award', is given by non-profit organisation Namma Bengaluru Foundation. The NBF, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, offers awards in Bengaluru to NGOs and others and the officer was nominated under the Government Official of the Year category this year.

Roopa first came into the limelight when as Dharwad SP she arrested the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti after rushing to Bhopal with her team.

In 2017, Roopa's report as DIG(Prisons) laying bare alleged irregularities in the Parapana Agrahara Central Jail here, including preferential treatment to Sasikala, had stirred a hornet's nest.

Sasikala is in jail serving her four-year-term in a disproportionate assets case.

