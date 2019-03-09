'Naya Pakistan' must show 'naya action', 'naya soch' against terror: MEA

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Saturday said that if Pakistan claims to be a 'Naya Pakistan' with 'nayi soch' then it should show 'naya action' against terrorist groups and cross border terrorism. He also said that Pakistan has failed to take any credible action against the Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terror organisations operating from its soil.

While addressing media, Raveesh Kumar dismissed Pakistan's claim that its air force downed two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. He said,''If as Pakistan claims it has a video recording of the downing of a second Indian aircraft then why have they not shared the video with international media?.'' There are eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence that Pakistan deployed F-16 aircraft and that one F-16 was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan. We have asked USA to also examine whether the use of F-16 against India is in accordance with terms and conditions of sale.''

''If Pakistan claims to be a 'Naya Pakistan' with 'nayi soch' then it should show 'naya action' against terrorist groups and cross border terrorism,'' he also said.

Kumar said,''It is regrettable that Pakistan still continues to deny Jaish-e-Mohammed's own claim of taking ownership of Pulwama attack. Pak Foreign Minister said 'they(JeM) have not claimed responsibility of the attack, there is some confusion' Is Pakistan defending the JeM?.''

All necessary steps are being taken for the extradition of Nirav Modi. We have been aware of his presence in UK. It(extradition request) is under their(UK Govt) consideration.

The MEA statement came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his government's stand that they would not allow Pakistan's soil to be used for terror purposes against any country.