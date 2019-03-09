'Naya Pakistan' must show 'naya action', 'naya soch' against terror: MEA

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Saturday said that if Pakistan claims to be a 'Naya Pakistan' with 'nayi soch' then it should show 'naya action' against terrorist groups and cross border terrorism. He also said that Pakistan has failed to take any credible action against the Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terror organisations operating from its soil.

While addressing media, Raveesh Kumar dismissed Pakistan's claim that its air force downed two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. He said,''If as Pakistan claims it has a video recording of the downing of a second Indian aircraft then why have they not shared the video with international media?.'' There are eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence that Pakistan deployed F-16 aircraft and that one F-16 was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan. We have asked USA to also examine whether the use of F-16 against India is in accordance with terms and conditions of sale.''

Weekly Media Briefing by Official Spokesperson (March 09, 2019) https://t.co/q1RcC9Z462 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 9, 2019

''If Pakistan claims to be a 'Naya Pakistan' with 'nayi soch' then it should show 'naya action' against terrorist groups and cross border terrorism,'' he also said.

[Timely and correct move averted war with India, says Pak PM Imran Khan]

Kumar said,''It is regrettable that Pakistan still continues to deny Jaish-e-Mohammed's own claim of taking ownership of Pulwama attack. Pak Foreign Minister said 'they(JeM) have not claimed responsibility of the attack, there is some confusion' Is Pakistan defending the JeM?.''

Kumar, while reacting to reports of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi being spotted in London and running a new diamond business there, said the UK was still considering India's request for extradition. The MEA spokesperson said,''All necessary steps are being taken for the extradition of Nirav Modi. We have been aware of his presence in UK. It(extradition request) is under their(UK Govt) consideration.''

Speaking on Kartarpur corridor, Kumar said,''Would like to make it clear that holding Kartarpur Corridor talks doesn't mean resumption of bilateral ties. This is related to the emotions and sentiments of our Indian citizens of Sikh faith.''

Kumar further said,''All members of the UNSC are aware about JeM training camps in Pakistan and about the chief of JeM Masood Azhar & his presence in Pakistan. We call upon all members of UNSC to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist under UN sanction committee.''

The MEA statement came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his government's stand that they would not allow Pakistan's soil to be used for terror purposes against any country.