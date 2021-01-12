Cops up ante as big movement of naxals seen from Chhattisgarh to Telangana

Naxals using levy amounts to fund terror, attack security forces, kill innocents: NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: The National Investigation has filed a chargesheet in connection with an extortion case involving the naxalites.

Charges have been filed against Manoj Kumar Yadav, Krishna Da, Sunil Manjhi and Manoj Kumar Choudhary, all residents of Giridih in Jharkhand.

Manoj Kumar was arrested in 2018 by the state police while trying to deliver the funds that were earned through extortion. He was trying to deliver the same to the cadres of the CPI (Maoist) and at the time of his arrest, Rs 6 lakh was seized along with incriminating material.

Killing of Chhattisgarh MLA in 2019 was part of naxalites’ Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign

The probe found that Yadav was working as an associate Over Ground Worker of the CPI (Maoist). He was a conduit between the contractors and the CPI (Maoist). After the NIA took over the probe it was found that Manjhi, a regional committee member of the outfit and absconding accused Krishna were involved in raising funds by collecting levy through extortion.

The money was used to carry terror activity by way of attacking security forces, damaging public properly, disrupting peace and killing innocent people. The probe also revealed that the levy amounts were also handed over to other senior members of the CPI (Maoist).