  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naxals torch a truck in Gadchiroli

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 19: The Naxals, who had called for a 'bandh today, reportedly torched a truck in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. They torched a truck at a wood depot, reported ANI.

    Naxals have called for a 'bandh' in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on May 19 to protest the killings of two fellow women in an encounter last month. They have put up banners in some villages in Etapalli tehsil of Gadchiroli informing people about Bandh call.

    Naxals torch a truck in Gadchiroli
    Representational Image

    The Naxals have also distributed pamphlets claiming that the May 1 attack on security forces, in which 40 jawans were killed, was carried out to avenge the Boriya-Kasnasur encounter in which the police eliminated 40 Maoists in 2018, said reports.

    Lack of intel led to Gadchiroli naxal attack

    In the banners, the Naxals alleged that the killings of the women cadres, Ramco-Durva, by the security forces on April 27 was an infringement of their constitutional rights, reports quoted Gadchiroli superintendent of police (SP) as saying.

    The two women Naxals were killed in an encounter in the Gunderwahi forest in Gadchiroli, when commandos of the C-60 squad, the police's anti-Naxal unit, were combing the area. Ramco and Durva were carrying rewards of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively, on their heads.

    Earlier this month, Maoists torched 26 vehicles and machines in Dadapur village of Kurkheda where road construction work was going on.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAXALS News

    Read more about:

    naxals maharashtra encounter security forces maoists

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue