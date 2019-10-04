Naxals kill two policemen in Ranchi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ranchi, Oct 04: Two policemen were killed when Maoists opened fire on security forces in Ranchi district in Jharkhand on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Following a tip that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group had gathered near Dassam falls between Bundu and Namkum, security forces rushed to the area around 4 am, Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena told PTI.

"The Maoists opened fire on the security forces and two of our district jawans suffered bullet injuries. While one jawan was declared brought dead at the hospital, another succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the ADGP said.

The security forces retaliated but there was no report of any casualty from the other side, Meena said, adding that search operations are under way.