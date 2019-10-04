  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naxals kill two policemen in Ranchi

    By
    |

    Ranchi, Oct 04: Two policemen were killed when Maoists opened fire on security forces in Ranchi district in Jharkhand on Friday, a senior police officer said.

    Following a tip that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group had gathered near Dassam falls between Bundu and Namkum, security forces rushed to the area around 4 am, Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena told PTI.

    A Jharkhand Jaguar force jawan during a search operation following an encounter with alleged Maoists, at Dakapidih forest under Dasam fall area of Khunti district, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Two Jharkhand police personnel were killed in the encounter.
    A Jharkhand Jaguar force jawan during a search operation following an encounter with alleged Maoists, at Dakapidih forest under Dasam fall area of Khunti district, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Two Jharkhand police personnel were killed in the encounter.

    "The Maoists opened fire on the security forces and two of our district jawans suffered bullet injuries. While one jawan was declared brought dead at the hospital, another succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the ADGP said.

    7 naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, huge cache of weapons seized

    The security forces retaliated but there was no report of any casualty from the other side, Meena said, adding that search operations are under way.

    More RANCHI News

    Read more about:

    naxals killed policemen maoists ranchi jharkhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue