Naxals kill naxals in Chhattisgarh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 31: Two naxals were allegedly killed by their colleagues after they refused to carry out an order to destroy a road built in their village in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.

Three villagers were also injured in the incident after they were thrashed by ultras for trying to save the two cadres, an official said.

The incident took place at Potali village under Aranpur police station limits late on Wednesday night, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

NIA arrests two naxals in case relating to killing of Chhattisgarh MLA

"The deceased have been identified as Bajrang Vetti and Tido Mandavi, who were militia commander and militia member of Maoists respectively," he said.

Naxals are angry about the construction of a road from Aranpur to Potali, considered as a Maoist stronghold, he said.

As per preliminary information, two naxal commanders called a meeting of villagers in Potali and questioned why they had not destroyed the road despite being instructed to do so in the past, he said.

"Subsequently, they asked Vetti and Mandavi, who were natives of Potali, to destroy the road, to which the duo refused citing that the road had helped villagers get access to several facilities such as ambulances," he said.

Angry about their refusal to carry out the order, the ultras thrashed the duo and slit their throats, Pallava said, adding that some villagers were also beaten up when they tried to intervene.

Security forces have sent the bodies for post-mortem, while three villagers have been hospitalised, he said.

Security forces have launched a search in the area to trace the ultras, the official added.