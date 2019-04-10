  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naxals had frighteningly specific details on BJP MLAs convoy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: In one of the deadliest attacks, the naxalites ambushed a BJP MLAs convoy in Chhattisgarh. The incident claimed five lives including that of the MLA Bhima Mandavi.

    The preliminary probe that is being conducted points to several issues, which also includes, the specific manner in which the attack was carried out. For one, the MLAs car was a bullet proof and the naxalites managed a precision strike.

    Naxals had frighteningly specific details on BJP MLAs convoy
    Wreckage of a vehicle at the IED blast site after a BJP convoy was attacked by the Maoists in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.PTI Photo

    The Improvised Exclusive Device (IED) was planted to such perfection that it exploded when the MLAs Mahindra Scorpio went over it. This points to the fact that the naxalites were well aware of the exact details regarding the movement of the convoy.

    A day before killing BJP MLA, naxals extended support to Pakistan backed group

    Moreover the attack came in the wake of specific intelligence alerts being issued in the month of March. The naxalites had also circulated posters a day before the attack calling for a total boycott of the polls.

    According to Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Pallava, the MLA had been fore-warned against taking the route as it was suspected to be heavily mined. DGP D M Awasti told the media that a contingent of 50 DRG personnel from Dantewada had accompanied the MLA to Netapur, Tannenar, Metapal and then to Dantewada. The MLA had asked for the DRG security to be withdrawn as his campaign had ended, the DGP also said.

    The DGP also said that the inspector had spoken with the MLA for two minutes and has asked him not to take the route in the absence of a Road Opening Party, but he did not listen.

    More NAXALITES News

    Read more about:

    naxalites naxal attack chhattisgarh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue