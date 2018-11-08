3 civilians, 1 CISF jawan killed as Naxals blow up bus in Dantewada

Dantewada, Nov 8: At least four people, including a CISF personnel, were killed after Naxals triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Thursday.

V Sinha, IG Bastar, said, "1 CISF jawan and 4 civilians lost their lives, 2 injured in the attack today. Morale of the forces will not be affected due to such attacks. The upcoming assembly elections will be conducted peacefully.

Visuals from Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians and 1 CISF personnel died in the incident where naxals triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Dantewada. Visuals from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/lRMjW26aSw — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018

Last month, one mediaperson and two policemen were killed by Naxals Dantewada. Two other security personnel were also injured in the attack, which took place in Dantewada's Aranpur area.

The mediaperson who died was Achyutananda Sahu, a cameraman with the state-run broadcaster Doordarshan. The two policemen were with the district force.