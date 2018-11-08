  • search

3 civilians, 1 CISF jawan killed as Naxals blow up bus in Dantewada

    Dantewada, Nov 8:  At least four people, including a CISF personnel, were killed after  Naxals triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Thursday.

    V Sinha, IG Bastar, said, "1 CISF jawan and 4 civilians lost their lives, 2 injured in the attack today. Morale of the forces will not be affected due to such attacks. The upcoming assembly elections will be conducted peacefully. 

    Last month, one mediaperson and two policemen were killed by Naxals  Dantewada. Two other security personnel were also injured in the attack, which took place in Dantewada's Aranpur area.

    The mediaperson who died was Achyutananda Sahu, a cameraman with the state-run broadcaster Doordarshan. The two policemen were with the district force.

