Naxalites attack BJP convoy: An intelligence alert warned of similar attacks in March

New Delhi, Apr 09: In March, a state of high alert was declared and the Intelligence Bureau had warned of major naxal attacks. The intelligence was specific to attacks in the naxal hit Bastar region, which votes on April 11.

Naxalites targeted a convoy of the BJP in Dantewada in which 5 persons including BJP MLA, Bhima Mandavi was killed. The naxalites triggered an improvised explosive device to target the convoy.

It may be recalled that similar alerts had been issued prior to the elections in the five states that were held last year. The security forces managed to thwart all attempts that were made during the assembly elections.

The naxalites had even prepared a hit-list of politicians to target during the elections. Following this a similar alert was issued ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It was stated that under their new commander Basavaraj, they would look to get more aggressive during the elections.

The alert further read that the naxalites would use Improvised Explosive Devices and even attempt to kidnap of kill political leaders. The report also said that the naxalites were moving more of their cadres into Chhattisgarh ahead of the elections.

Further, it was stated that the naxalites had been trying to re-group and had even called in their cadres from Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

An Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia that the alerts were specific and security forces had been told to be on very high alert. The officer also noted that there would be more such attempts during the elections. Security forces are over worked during an election season and naxalites take advantage of the same, the officer also said.