How wives of this top naxal formed dubious companies to deposit demonetised currency

Cops up ante as big movement of naxals seen from Chhattisgarh to Telangana

Naxal wanted in over 18 cases arrested in Jharkhand

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ranchi, Dec 25: A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit wanted in over 18 cases has been arrested in Jharkhand's Paschim Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Hoilora forest in Gudri police station area on Monday and nabbed Akash Mundu, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

Jharkhand: Four injured in Naxal attack

A 7.65 mm pistol, two magazines and 17 cartridges have been seized from his possession, he said.

Police is interrogating him to find out the whereabouts of his associates, the officer added.