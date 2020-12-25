YouTube
    Naxal wanted in over 18 cases arrested in Jharkhand

    By
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 25: A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit wanted in over 18 cases has been arrested in Jharkhand's Paschim Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

    Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Hoilora forest in Gudri police station area on Monday and nabbed Akash Mundu, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

    A 7.65 mm pistol, two magazines and 17 cartridges have been seized from his possession, he said.

    Police is interrogating him to find out the whereabouts of his associates, the officer added.

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 9:48 [IST]
    X