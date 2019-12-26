Naxal link to CAB protests: NIA raids home of Akhil Gogoi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said.

Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.

The activist, who also gives advice to various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Activist Akhil Gogoi arrested on charges of sedition in Assam

A case was registered against Akhil Gogoi, whose Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti has been in the forefront of the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Gogoi was arrested for alleged links with naxalites last week at Johrat.

The NIA in its FIR says that Gogoi and several others through their visible representation and spoken words have abetted, incited hatred and caused disaffection towards the government.

Further it says that Gogoi and others used the passage of the CAB in Parliament as an opportunity to promote enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, residence, language.

Further Gogoi has been accused of committing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, using visible representations and spoken words, thus endangering the security and sovereignty of the state.

These acts are prejudicial to national integration, the NIA also said.

The FIR also alleges that Gogoi's KMSS was merged with the CPI (Maoist). Further it is also alleged that Gogoi had arranged meetings between the naxals and overground workers in 2009. The FIR also names Dhirjya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manas Konwar and accuses them of being part of the Maoist conspiracy.